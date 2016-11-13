Queues get longer at banks, ATMs on weekend

Nashik: Tens of thousands of anxious people massed outside banks and ATMs here on Saturday for the third day to deposit or exchange their spiked currency or take out cash.

The CBS branch of SBI witnessed record crowd. The people at the branch were withdrawing cash through ATMs, at the same time were seen depositing their cash through Cash Deposit Machines (CDMs). Most ATM centres across the city, however, were non-functional.

Bank of Baroda, IDBI, Bank of Maharashtra… the crowds were the same everywhere. The notices of “transactions closed” were seen put up at Bank of Baroda, IDBI branches in afternoon itself. As the banks were working even on second Saturday, a heavy rush of public and private sector employees and industrial community only added to the chaos outside banks. Bank officials at several branches were seen appealing to the people for cooperation.

Meanwhile, the banks and the ATM services will remain open today (Sunday) to overcome shortage of cash. Many of the banks have asked for police security to carry out transactions smoothly.