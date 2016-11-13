55 candidates in fray for BMC polls

Deolali Camp : As many as 55 candidates including 3 candidates vying directly for the post of Council President, are in the fray for elections to a total of 17 seats in Bhagur Municipal Council (BMC) in the district slated on November 27.

There is a three-cornered contest for the post of Council President for which candidates Anita Karanjkar (Shiv Sena), Shobha Bhagwat (Bharatiya Janata Party) and Prerna Balkawade (Congress-NCP front) are in the race.

Shiv Sena is contesting all the 17 seats to elect its corporators, while the BJP and the Cong-NCP front have put up their candidates for a total of 16 and 15 seats respectively.

After scrutiny and last date of withdrawal of nominations, a total of 19 candidates – including 15 candidates who withdrew their papers on the very last day – have withdrawn from the fray.

Sena district chief Vijay Karanjkar along with his wife are in the fray. Former municipal council vice president Shantaram Shete apart from Shobha Bhagwat and Meena Adke are contesting the polls on BJP ticket while, ex council president Bharati Salve, Vishal Balkawade and Prerna Balkawade are among the key candidates contesting the polls on behalf of Congress-NCP front.

Also in the fray are former council vice president Deepak Balkawade, Uttam Aher, Sanjay Shinde, R D Salve, Pratibha Ghumare and Swati Zute.

Meanwhile, a total of 565 candidates have remained in the fray for elections to six Municipal Councils in the district after last date of withdrawal of nominations. As many as 178 candidates withdrew from the fray on the last day.

A total of 138 seats are up for grabs in the Municipal Councils of Bhagur (17 seats), Sinnar (28 seats), Yeola (24 seats), Satana (21 seats), Nandgaon (17 seats) and Manmad (31 seats).