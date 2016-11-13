Grab opportunity to witness meteor shower tonight!

Nashik: The Nashikites will have a rare opportunity tonight (Nov 13) to witness a shower of meteorites – a spectacular and unforgettable celestial event.

“The observers are most likely to witness a shower of about 20 to 25 meteorites an hour on the night of Nov 13-14 from 2.00 AM.to dawn,” apprised senior astronomer and director of Aryabhatta sky observation center ‘Akashacharya’ Ramakant Deshpande.

The Leonids meteor shower also called “shooting star” can be visible in the East skies in the Leo zodiac sign. Sometimes, the meteor shower can be seen on the following day too, Deshpande added.

The shower is called Leonids because its radiant or the point in the sky where the meteors seem to emerge from, lies in the constellation Leo.