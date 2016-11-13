Workers agitate for revised bonus

Satpur: Agitated workers of Victor Gaskets company demonstrated in front of the entrance gate of the company, demanding payment of bonus with a revised rate.

The company which employs 230 permanent employees and thousands of contractual workers has been issuing bonus to its employees and contract workers at the old rate, which the workers have been opposing unitedly and declining to accept the same.

The Court had issued direction (to the company) to give bonus to the employees at the revised rate in a stipulated timeframe. However, as complained by the workers, the company was issuing bonus to its employees at the old rate.