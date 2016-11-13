Currency scrap: BJP hails Modi’s decision

New Nashik: The local unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hailed central government’s move to withdraw Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes terming it as historic and pro-people. The party workers of the New Nashik unit of the BJP took to the streets at Pavannagar, Mauli Lawns and Pathardi Phata to celebrate the government move amid drumbeats and bursting of firecrackers.

The upbeat party loyalists distributed pedhas on the occasion.

MLC Apoorva Hiray led the celebrations joined by a number of party cadres including its New Nashik area president Girish Bhadane, city vice president Balasaheb Patil, Prakash Amrutkar, Shekhar Nikumbh, Ukha Choudhary, Prashant Kotkar, Dr Devendra Khairnar, Dr Manjusha Darade and Usha Gawali.