FIA organises ‘Club carnival & student led conference’

Nashik : ‘Club Carnival & Student Led Conference’ was held at Fravashi International Academy. Sharvari Luth, the Vice Chairperson of R S Luth Education Trust, inaugurated ‘Organica’ the first ever kitchen garden created inside the school campus in Nashik.

Organica was created exclusively and independently by the students of the Organic Gardening Club of Fravashi International Academy.

Hundreds of exhibits belonging to 14 different Co-Curricular Clubs left the visiting parents speechless. The Culinary Club’s skills took shape into a full-fledged nutritious spread of appetizing soups, snacks, health drinks and desserts.

Students won maximum appreciation for their innovativeness and out-of-the-box ideas which culminated into a fabulous display of projects.

Another important feature of this event was that each and every project displayed and explained by the students was made at school by the students themselves. Not a single project was outsourced or created with parental help.

The rich experience gained by the students through the ‘Club Carnival & Student Led Conference’ attested the aim of ‘Knowledge is Power.’ The honorable judges for this grandeur; congratulated wholeheartedly the team of tutors under the able guidance of the Director of Academics Vijay Chadha at FIA, for bringing out the best from each child as per his/ her talent.