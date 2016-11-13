Book on Ajanta to be published today

Nashik : An English book on Ajanta is being published today. The book is written by late Ram Anant Thatte, a well known sculptor. Late Thatte designed many monuments in Nashik including ‘Kalidas’ at Kalidas Kala Mandir, ‘Hand’ at Babubhai Rathi square and many more. He is also an observer and expert on Ajanta.

The book is being released today (13 Nov) at the hands of Mr. Ashok Jain, Chairman, Jain Irrigation System.

Veteran architect Mr. Arun Kabre will be the Guest of Honour. The programme will commence at 4 pm at Dr. Moonje Institute of Computer Studies and and Management in the Bhonsala Campus here.