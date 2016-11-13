MP Godse inaugurates JCI India Zone XIII conference

Nashik: MP Hemant Godse yesterday inaugurated a 2-day Junior Chamber International INDIA ZONE XIII conference at Nasiklub here by lighting the traditional lamp in the key presence of Tushar Lahoti, Meghnad Jani and Narendra Badadiya.

Also present were Sunil Borse, Bharat Sharma, Pankaj Jain, Nilesh Zawar, Mayur Karwa, Arpit, Nirmal Munod, Preeti Jani, Gajanan More and Ankush Somani.

The Zone XIII which comprises 68 branches and stretches from Chandrapur to Mumbai would today (Sunday) elect its new president and office bearers for year 2017 after reviewing previous year’s working. A training programme is also being organised today for its office bearers.

During the 2-day conference, various competitive events have been organised by the JCI management including banner display, photo display, EPS, news display, singing, solo dance, group dance etc.

JCI members Lahoti, Santosh Bothra, Rupesh Chandak, Jayesh Lahoti, Ravi Bhutada, Pritesh Ostwal, Dileep Medhe, Kalpesh Loya, Mayur Karwa, Ankush Somani, Mahesh Kasat, Kailas Dahale, Manoj Bhutada, Sanjay Mundada and Pawan Mundada are taking special efforts for the success of the conference.