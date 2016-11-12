Nashikites throng ATM centres

Nashik: Nashikites had to face difficulties following demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes. Banks are still witnessing huge rush of citizens to deposit and withdraw money. As most banks resumed their ATM services yesterday, citizens turned to them to withdraw money.

Due to technical check-up going on at ATM centres of some banks, they were closed. Some ATMs went dry in a few hours. As withdrawal from ATMs is limited to a maximum of Rs 2,000 a day, citizens got disappointed. The limit will be increased following regularisation of normal routine, informed the experts from

ATMs, which reopened two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes, went dry within a few hours. People had queued up since early morning at the ATM centres.

Citizens got disappointed as they had to return empty handed after a wait of several hours.

ATM centres of Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Merchant Bank and some private banks reopened from yesterday, but as there was no cash in them, people faced inconvenience.

Test runs with new notes were conducted in some ATM centres.

As a result, ATM centres of some banks were shut yesterday. They will be opened from today.

Citizens have to face difficulties for some more days till the situation returns to normalcy, feel the experts in banking sector. Citizens can exchange their notes till December 30, so there is no reason to panic, clarified the government.