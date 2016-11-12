Tree census to be conducted in the city soon

Nashik: As many as 10,000 trees will be counted daily during the tree census to be conducted by Nashik Municipal Corporation. The contractor Company tabled presentation of the procedure before the Municipal Commissioner. The process will be started after inclusion of the suggestions by Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna, informed director of the company Ashok Jain.

The NMC has given contract of the tree census in 259 square kilometre area in its jurisdiction to Terracon Ecotech Pvt. Ltd. Mumbai. The Company showed visual presentation of the procedure in a hall along the cell of the Municipal Commissioner.

A software has been prepared for this and the work was conducted as per this at Mumbai and Palghar.

While conducting census, each tree having 1.3 metre girth and the height more than 3 metre will be counted, it was informed.

The list of dangerous trees or which are in bad condition will be prepared. The census will be conducted wardwise.

Information of each tree will be collected in it and will be classified then. 2.5 lakh trees will be counted in single month. There is a target to count 10,000 trees a day.

The tree census will be started from November 20, informed the Company. Ramesh Madav, Ninad Rao, Dhananjay Raul, Yogesh Joshi, engineer of NMC environment department Vanzari and Magar were present.

The number of trees in a ward, variety of trees, their current status and their carbon absorption capacity will be got during this census.

This information will be telecast on GIS. The place of tree will also be included in this information. The tree census is being conducted under The Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation (section B) of Trees Act, 1975 and as per directives by High Court.

This work will help in getting information about geographical position of the tree and number of trees as per ward.

The name of the tree (Marathi and scientific), geographical position, approximate height, age, girth, diameter of the tree top, its type and current status will be registered during this tree census.

Due to this tree census, information about green area will be get from the NMC. It will also help to create a green zone in the city.