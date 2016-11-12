Record breaking sale of railway tickets

Nashik Road : The effect of demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes was seen on railway ticket booking. On an average 9-9.5 lakh railway tickets are booked daily at

On an average 9-9.5 lakh railway tickets are booked daily at railway station here, but tickets worth Rs. 16.84 lakh were booked on Wednesday (Nov. 9). Passengers gave old notes of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 to the railway administration to book their tickets.

According to information by railway sources, on an average 14-15,000 passengers travel daily from Nashik Road railway station. Many passengers have reserved their tickets to avoid

Many passengers have reserved their tickets to avoid rush, but following the demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes, there was surprising growth in reservation of the tickets.

The tickets worth Rs. 10.46 were reserved on November 7, whereas the tickets worth Rs. 10.05 lakh were reserved on November 8. This figure reached 16.84 lakh on November 9, informed chief supervisor (reservation) Vijay Tiwde.