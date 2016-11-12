13 illegal religious structures demolished in west division

Nashik: A work has been started to remove 48 illegal religious structures, out of the total 316 illegal structures which were found in first stage during the survey of the illegal religious structures in Nashik Municipal Corporation area.

13 illegal religious structures which were situated along the roads in Nashik west division were removed by anti-encroachment department in presence of police security. Overall, 25 illegal religious structures were removed in three days.

As per declaration by NMC administration, the anti-encroachment squad started to raze the structures in the morning.

The Saibaba temple near rickhaw stop along Mela bus stand was removed. The squad personnel worshipped the idol first and then demolished it.

Thereafter, Bal Hanuman temple near rickshaw stop along compound of old CBS was removed.

Munjaba temple in Jain Colony (Gaikwad Nagar), Mumbai Naka and Sati Asra temple in Rahul Nagar, Tidke Colony were razed. Before razing Saptashringi Mata temple at Mahamarg bus stand entrance, the idol of the Goddess was worshipped and then it was razed.

The idol in Mahadev temple opposite government colony was taken into custody first and it was demolished then. Dutt temple beside Raunak Park in Tidke Colony was also razed. The squad personnel took idol in Mhasoba temple near Rahul Nagar slum into their custody and removed the temple.

In addition, Dutt temple at Thakkar Bazaar was razed. The squad also removed Ganpati temple in this area.

The Sai temple in Kanherewadi (along Shivaji garden) was demolished. Dutt temple along Mumbai-Agra service road and Swami Samarth temple at Ravivar Karanja were removed. In this way, illegal religious structures at 13 locations in the west division were razed.

This drive is going on under leadership of Deputy Municipal Commissioner (anti-encroachment) R M Bahiram and under guidance of Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna and Additional Municipal Commissioner Kishore Borde.

Divisional officer Nitin Ner, Dr. Sunita Kumavat, Jayashri Sonawane, Raju Gosavi, A P Wagh, S D Wadekar, ACP Atul Zende, police inspector Anand Wagh, Sitaram Kolhe, engineers from construction and town planning departments and other personnel took part in the drive.