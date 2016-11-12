‘Deepotsav’ program to be held in Balaji temple

Nashik: A ‘Deepotsav’ programme has been organised at Balaji temple on Gangapur Road to mark Tripurari Pournima. District Collector Radhakrishnan B will inaugurate this programme on Monday (Nov. 14) at 6 pm.

District Collector Radhakrishnan B will inaugurate this programme on Monday (Nov. 14) at 6 pm.

Thousands of earthen lights will be lighted in sanctum sanctorum and campus of the temple. An arrangement has been made for parking of the vehicles of devotees who will come there.

Separate arrangement has been made for the devotees who want to take darshan of Balaji.

Devotees should click their photographs in campus of the temple instead in the temple, it is appealed

Setu Seva Sanstha has set up an individual stall to take care of the footware of the devotees. Devotees in large numbers should present for this programme, urged

Devotees in large numbers should present for this programme, urged president of Shankaracharya Nyas Anandrao Joshi.