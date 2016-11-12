Police Commissioner meets with children of police personnel

Deolali Camp: Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal gave a different message among police personnel after he met families of the police personnel who are on duty 24/7.

He paid a visit to the police station here. Police personnel and their families were surprised with the sudden visit by the Police Commissioner. He went to the police colony here and held discussions women and children and understood their difficulties. The Police Commissioner also took information about the status of the facilities in the police colony.

He went to the police colony here and held discussions women and children and understood their difficulties. The Police Commissioner also took information about the status of the facilities in the police colony.

Dr. Singal interacted with the children of the police personnel and asked them about their ambition and aim. Senior police inspector Vinayak Lokre, assistant police inspector (traffic) M B Rokde, assistant police inspector Suresh Sarde, PSI V S Pote, PSI Raghunath Narode, Dilip Pawar, Vishal Salunkhe and other police personnel were also present.

Police Commissioner Dr. Singal has started to conduct various programmes regularly to encourage mental strength of the police personnel. He took the police personnel and their families to show them a movie ‘Dhoni – The untold story’.

Besides this, a planning is being on how to provide newspapers and other entertainment means at every police station. These measures are being conducted after taking an opinion from

Besides this, a planning is being on how to provide newspapers and other entertainment means at every police station. These measures are being conducted after taking an opinion from psychologist regarding how to reduce stress of the police personnel.