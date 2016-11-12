Interaction committee by AIMA formed

Satpur: With an objective to create new entrepreneurs regarding rising demand for skilled and non-skilled human resources, industrial institute interaction committee has been formed with initiative by Ambad Industries Manufacturers Association, informed AIMA president Rajendra Ahire.

Discussions were in detail were held for creation of new entrepreneurs, provide training to budding entrepreneurs and to form placement cell.

There will be one representative each from industrialists and colleges in the committee, Ahire informed further.

Former president of both AIMA and NIMA Dhananjay Bele also provided his guidance in the meeting.

There is a huge difference between expectations by industrialists and job seekers. AIMA will try to bridge this difference through this interaction committee.

AIMA general secretary Nikhil Panchal informed that AIMA will soon organise a seminar to give training and practical experience to youths.