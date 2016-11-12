Wisdom High student receives APJ Abdul Kalam IGNITE Award

Nashik: The student from Wisdom High International School won prestigious APJ Abdul Kalam IGNITE Award, conducted by National Innovation Foundation (NIF) for second time in last 2 years. Dev Umang Desai of Grade 9th (ICSE) was awarded this prestigious Award recently by President Pranab Mukherjee in the grand ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The young bright student Dev Desai, who is also a member of ‘Innovators Club’ at Wisdom High has developed a ‘Safety Device’ for automobile doors, especially cars, called ‘Secured Door Closing in Cars’, which is a very innovative idea born out of keen sense of observation and creative thinking.

It is common that saree, dupatta or fingers get jammed in a car door while being closed. Dev’s innovative device precisely prevents that. He has developed a sensor to be fitted in the door of the car to avoid such mishaps. This innovative product will soon be sent for

This innovative product will soon be sent for patent with the help of NIF and then, Prototype would be developed to put this into practical use.

Similar laurels were brought by another student Sharvari Tambat in 2014 when she was felicitated by the then President late APJ Abdul Kalam.

This year about 55,000 applicants from 458 districts were vying for the spot in the final list. Ultimately 30 of them were selected by NIF from all over India.

The school management and the Principal congratulated Dev Desai, his parents and teachers of the school for such prestigious achievements.