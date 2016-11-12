Rasbihari school conducts ‘Road safety traffic’ campaign

Nashik: Rasbihari International School’s secondary section conducted road safety traffic campaign to create awareness among common people on Nashik-Ozar Road. In this campaign, students made banners of messages like “Helmet is made for you not for bike”, “Avoid mobile calls during driving”, “Use

In this campaign, students made banners of messages like “Helmet is made for you not for bike”, “Avoid mobile calls during driving”, “Use seat belt while driving four wheeler, save yourself” etc.

Students stopped the two-wheelers and four-wheelers and requested the people to wear helmet or seat belt.

Those who were wearing helmet or seat belt, students appreciated them by clapping. Those who were using their mobile phones, they were stopped by students and requested them not to use mobile phones during driving.

The communities appreciated the students’ efforts of reminding them about the necessity of following the rules laid down by the traffic police. The young Rasbiharians were enthusiastic and happy to do it.