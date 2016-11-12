Members resolve to get SICOF out of liquidation

Satpur: The special general meeting of the SSI Cooperative Flated Estate (SICOF) was held on Thursday. Efforts were made to turn mind of the members to avoid appointment of liquidator on SICOF, but it failed.

It was unanimously decided to get the organisation out of liquidation with in detail reply to the questions raised by the district deputy registrar while issuing orders.

The members organised this special meeting after the district deputy registrar decided to appoint a liquidator due to changes in building layout of the SICOF.

President of the organisation Nandlal Shinde chaired the meeting. Secretary Popat Bhamre, G S Savale, Shivaji Ahire, Virendra Shinde, Santosh Suryawanshi and other office bearers were present. General secretary Bhamre informed in detail about the action against the SICOF and understood views of the members.

Those who were present on the occasion asked about the measures taken by board of directors.

It informed that new legal advisor and Architect have been appointed for the organisation. Besides this new plan will be tabled to MIDC as per rule, the board of directors informed further.

Daji Kapkar, Leeladhar Bagul, Shrikant Kulkarni, Joshi and Tambat took part in the discussions. Discussions were held on to collect maintenance from many shop holders, do not give collected money to the liquidator and to take efforts to make building of the organisation regular.