Photogallery : कोल्हापुरची हेमल बनली ‘मिस अर्थ इंडिया’!

कोल्हापुरातील हेमल इंगळे या युवतीने बुद्धिमत्ता आणि कौशल्याच्या जोरावर ‘मिस अर्थ इंडिया’ या किताबावर आपले नाव कोरले आहे. लवकरच हेमल अमेरिकेत जागतिक दर्जाची होणारी ‘मिस अर्थ’ ही स्पर्धा जिंकण्यासाठी पुढच्या वर्षी ऑगस्टमध्ये रवाना होईल. भारताचे प्रतिनिधित्व करण्यासाठी ती उत्सुक आहे.
तिच्या इन्स्ट्राग्राम अकाऊंटवर तिनेही माहिती दिली. ती लोकांचे आभार मानताना म्हणते की, ज्यांनी मला मदत केली, मला सहकार्य केले त्या सगळ्यांचे आभार. आता माझ्यासमोर फक्त एकच ध्यैय आहे ते म्हणजे अमेरिकेत होणाऱ्या जागतिक स्पर्धेमध्ये भारताचे प्रतिनिधीत्व करणे. यासाठी मी माझे १०० टक्के देणार.
Thank you so much to everyone who supported me, who stood there for me in my tough times. It gave me the courage to start a new beginning and look here I am – Miss India Exquisite – Queen for a cause. I am thrilled to announce that I will be representing India at the international finale in Baltimore USA in August 2017. This is not the end, just the beginning, I am so grateful to all the beautiful things happening in my life, thank you so Universe 🙏🏼 Thank you so much @rajni_subba ma'am for such a beautiful opportunity, special thanks to my mentor, my life coach @ritikaramtri maam for believing in me even when I didn't believe in myself. So grateful to my parents for trusting my decision and supporting me . My family has always been my backbone. So grateful to my extended family (the entireee kolhapur) for always always standing behind me and helping me face all my fears. I am truly blessed . You guys my victory is just my way of expressing gratitude to each and every one of you who has been there. I feel now I have done justice to all of the love and support I have always received from you all ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💕💕💕💕💕💕 Lots and lots of love 😘