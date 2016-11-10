﻿Daily transactions stalled in the city

Nashik : As banks, ATM centres and post offices were shut yesterday, after the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demonetise Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes from Tuesday night, the daily transactions in the city got almost completely stalled.



Citizens were rushing helter skelter to gold dealers, petrol pumps and railway booking office to spend their Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes since morning.

As traders and vendors refused to take these notes, its adverse effect was seen on the market. The market areas wore a deserted look in absence of customers.



Though farmers accepted Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes in Nashik Agriculture Produce Market Committee and other Committees, some decided to carry out transactions on credit. Farmers in Lasalgaon APMC preferred to accept cheques from traders in lieu of the produce sold by them.



Passengers were seen booking railway tickets with Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes. The situation was same at all the petrol pumps in the city. Despite appeal to accept the notes at petrol pumps, petrol pump employees asked consumers to buy petrol worth Rs. 500 citing lack of change.

Citizens faced inconvenience on a large scale due to this. Passengers complained that there were arguments in city buses over small change. People were buying gold jewellery at higher rates from gold dealers. The situation was similar with rickshaws, taxis, hotels and other small vendors.