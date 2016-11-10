Reliance Entertainment launches multilingual all-in-one entertainment App ‘Chillx’

Mumbai: Anil D. Ambani led Reliance Entertainment announced a new venture in a Digital Media Content and Distribution company, called ‘FunOnGo Media & Entertainment LLP’. FunOnGo is founded by Vijay Singh and Ujjwal Narayan

Yesterday, the company launched its first offering in the entertainment space, an Android APP, called ‘Chillx’.

Chillx is a complete entertainment based platform aimed at placing the power of choice in the hands of consumers. The App will give consumers choice in languages, entertainment formats, genres as well as payment mechanisms.

The app is a digital entertainment departmental store that curates a mix of games, music, viral videos & clips, entertainment news, short films & full length movies.

Content on Chillx is available across major Indian regional languages like Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati etc.

Chillx contains an exhaustive games section, with several premium games available on a try and buy basis. The portal also lists and recommends apps for Indian users depending upon their usage habits.

The approach that makes Chillx relevant to partners and consumers alike are:

(a) Accessibility: Chillx is distributed to consumers via 3 routes; On Device with select Indian OEMs, side loaded at telecom retail stores & on GOOGLE Play Store.

(b) Connectivity: Chillx offers both online streaming and download options

(c) Usability: Convenience to customize the User Interface in multiple Indian languages

(d) Simplicity: Free and Premium content is available on Chillx. For paid content Chillx has integrated telecom billing option ease of operation.

For more information, one can log onto www.chillx.co.in & follow the App on twitter @chillxapp & like on Facebook @chillxappofficial.