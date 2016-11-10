NMC Standing Committee meet Members express anger over ghantagadi, pest control work

Nashik: Though the Mayor had conducted a meeting before Diwali and ordered the health department to maintain cleanliness in the city, piles of garbage can still be seen everywhere.

There were heated arguments in NMC standing committee meeting over no action against ghantagadi contractor for irregularity in ghantagadi and irregularity in pest control work. Irate members kept a bag of garbage before health officer

Irate members kept a bag of garbage before health officer Dekate and staged a sit-in agitation. Following this, chairperson Saleem Shaikh ordered the regularisation of

Following this, chairperson Saleem Shaikh ordered the regularisation of ghantagadi service and legal action against pest control contractor.

At the beginning, group leader of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Anil Matale was felicitated by the chairperson for his appointment as a standing committee member. Thereafter members drew attention to piles of garbage in the city and the mosquito menace. Following orders from the Mayor to do cleanliness work before Diwali, the health officer had announced a special drive for this, but

Following orders from the Mayor to do cleanliness work before Diwali, the health officer had announced a special drive for this, but ghantagadis did not arrive for 7-8 days during Diwali and garbage piled up at various places.

As pest control contractor has not followed rules and conditions, there is mosquito menace in the city. Though this work is not being done seriously, the health officer has not taken action against the concerned contractor. The members took strong objection over

While informing about garbage in the city, the members asked the chairperson when new ghantagadis would start running in the city. Thereafter, Dr. Dekate informed that the contractor had assured that a minimum of 15 new ghantagadis would run in every division from November 13.

Women members expressed their strong disappointment on account of no action against the contractor for irregularity in ghantagadi service. At that time Vimal Patil tried to gift the waste she had brought in a bag to the health officer. The chairperson stated that proper decision would be taken about this and not to gift garbage to the health officer. Vimal Patil then returned to her seat.

Stating that women members are suffering the most due to garbage, Manisha Hekre, Ranjana Pawar and Kanchan Patil got more aggressive. They took the bag of waste from Patil and kept it before Dr. Dekate. They then started a sit-in agitation in the house. They demanded

They demanded action against concerned officials who are playing with health of the citizens and stop payment of ghantagadi and pest control contracts.

Following this discussion, the chairperson instructed that health officials should give instructions to old contractors to work properly until introduction of new ghantagadis. The pest control work in the city in unsatisfactory. Assess the complaints made by the members. They are not following rules and conditions. Take legal action against them and put them

They are not following rules and conditions. Take legal action against them and put them into a black list, he ordered.