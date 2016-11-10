Foodgrain scam: Court slams police

Nashik: The district and sessions court has slammed the police over investigation into much discussed foodgrain scam at Wadiwarhe, informed sources from the court.

Meanwhile, a chargesheet against remaining four accused in this scam will be filed within a month in the court.

The mastermind of this scam Jitubhai Thakkar is still absconding.

Arun Ghorpade, Samapt Ghorpade, Vishwas Ghorpade, Magan Pawar, Ramesh Patankar, Kashinath Patil, Dnyaneshwar Ghule, Dharamsingh Patel, Jitendra Thakkar, Poonam Holkar, godown keeper Sanjay Kachru Waman, Ashwin Jain and Prakash Shevale are accused in this foodgrain scam and now two more names have been added.

The police officials who are investigating into the case had arrested suspect Deepak Shrimal from Ghoti and another person in October. They were remanded to seven days’ police custody.

The police produced Shrimal in the court after the term of the police custody ended and filed a chargesheet, but as police did not file some important documents and goods in the court, it slammed police for their method of investigation.

The court then shifted the suspects to judicial custody. As concerned investigation officer went on leave, the probe has been handed over to another officer. As a result there was delay in the investigation.

During police investigation it has been found that Shrimal was taking goods from mastermind Jitubhai Thakkar and withdrawing money from his bank account.

Suspect Thakkar is still absconding since last 17 months. Speculation is rife that as he had filed an interim bail plea in Mumbai High Court, police are indirectly helping him.

Discussions are also rife that though police found evidences regarding involvement of fair price shopkeepers in the district and many officials in the supply department, they had not taken any action against them. Overall, doubt is being raised over the investigation into this scam.