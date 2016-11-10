MSRTC applies brakes on office expenditure Steps are being taken to shut divisional offices

Nashik: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation has started to take steps to shut its divisional offices as part of a measure to bring its growing losses under control. As

As decision about this has been taken, formalities for this are likely to be completed within a few days. Thus, the Nashik divisional office will also be shut down.

MSRTC has been serving passengers since many years, but has been suffering losses year after year. Following increase in number of private vehicles, MSRTC revenues have been affected. It has been striving to increase the revenue, but without much success. With no improvement in sight, MSRTC has decided to shut down the divisional offices. As a result, there will be cut in the expenditure on personnel in these offices and on other facilities. As six divisional offices in the state will be shut, expenditure of around Rs. 2.5-3 crore will be saved.

There are six divisional offices in the state. These are at Nagpur, Amravati, Pune, Mumbai, Nashik and Aurangabad. There are regional offices which are supervising these. The expenditure on the vehicles of the divisional manager, 6 regional engineers, 6 statistics officers, 6 security and vigilance officers will be saved.

Since last few days, MSRTC has decided to run buses with only a driver and no conductor in each bus, with the driver doing the duties of both. These no conductor, no halt buses have been getting

These no conductor, no halt buses have been getting good response too, but as this also has not helped much, it has decided to shut the divisional offices as an internal measure.