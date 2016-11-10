English poetry recitation held at FIA

NASHIK : To celebrate the love for English language amidst the cloudy weather in the picturesque campus of Fravashi International Academy, the budding poets of pre-primary section presented delightful renditions of their favourite poems and rhymes at the English Poetry Recitation Activity which was held at the school.

The activity aimed at inculcating good speaking skills as the toddlers were encouraged to introduce themselves with confidence and poise.

These students were adoringly cheered on by their classmates and teachers for this enchanting recitation.