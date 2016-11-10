Lecture by Prof Raval to be held on Sat

Nashik: Historian Prof Ramnath Raval will deliver the 10th lecture of Durg Jagruti lecture series by Shiv Karya Gadkot campaign. He will speak on the subject ‘research through conservation of forts’ on Saturday (Nov 12) at 6 pm near Hutatma Smarak.

The lecture is a part of a lecture series by Shiv Karya Gadkot campaign which is organised on 12th of every month. The motive behind this is to make the society aware of

The motive behind this is to make the society aware of history of forts and their current situation.

Historians, teachers and students should take benefit of this, urged Shiv Karya Gadkot campaign.