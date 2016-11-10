Ward structuring: Hearing is over; Decision on 25th

Nashik : The hearing over objections and suggestions regarding proposed ward structuring of Nashik Municipal Corporation released by the State Commission was recently completed before principal secretary (skill development and entrepreneurship) Deepak Kapoor. Following the decision of the Municipal Commissioner on this, Kapoor will table his report about this to the State Election Commission on November 19. The State Election Commissioner Sahariya will publish final

The State Election Commissioner Sahariya will publish final ward structuring along with his decision on November 25 in government gazette.

Following declaration of the election programme by the State Election Commission for ten Municipal Corporations in the state, the draw of lots to decide ward reservation was held on October 7 for upcoming elections for Nashik Municipal Corporation. The proposed ward structuring had been declared then. Objections and suggestions were sought on it from October 10 to 21.

The state Election Commission had appointed principal secretary Deepak Kapoor to conduct hearing over theses objections and suggestions. NMC administration had received 32 objections and suggestions in this period.

Representative of the Divisional Commissioner Assistant Divisional Commissioner Khillare, Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna, representative of the District Collector Deputy District Collector Shashikant Mangrule, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Vijay Pagar, assistant director (town planning) Akash Bagul and other officials were present during the hearing.

Out of 32 persons who raised objections and gave their suggestions, 31 appeared before Kapoor and tabled their submissions. As one person was out of

While hearing them, Kapoor took information about some subjects from municipal officials. Former

Before declaration of the proposed ward structuring, he had submitted a memorandum to the Municipal Commissioner after possible changes.

As these changes got confirmed in the proposed ward structuring, he drew attention to this. Ajinkya Sane then drew attention to the fact that some colonies are attached in ward no. 13 without any reason. Gajanan Shelar also tabled some facts about this ward. Other applicants also tabled their sayings. The NMC administration also handed over the opinions by the Municipal Commissioner to Kapoor. In this way, the state Election Commission completed the hearing process.

After tabling of the final report by Kapoor on November 19, the notification about final ward structuring will be declared by November 25.