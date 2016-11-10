Take care of health in busy life: MLA Sanap

Nashik Road: There is a need to take care of health in today’s busy life, stated MLA Balasaheb Sanap.

A state-of-the-art gymnasium has been constructed at Swayamsiddha hall in ward no. 56. MLA Sanap was speaking during its inauguration.

The concerned gymnasium has been constructed through the efforts of corporator Sambhaji Moruskar.

Moruskar has done many important works in the ward to develop it and got approval for various development works.

The newly constructed gym will be beneficial for both women and men. In his introductory speech, Moruskar reviewed all the works done by him so far and informed that he fulfilled all the assurances given in the manifesto.

Megha Pimpale compered the programme and Teja Parundekar proposed the thanks. Laxman Savji, Anil Wagh, Jayant Narad, Atul Dhongde and others were present.