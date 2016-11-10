RIS students visit Gharkul Sanstha

Nashik : Students of Rasbihari International School visited ‘Gharkul Sanstha’ situated at Bahula, Nashik. This organization works for the mentally challenged girls only.

Rasbihari students donated basic hygiene utilities like toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, shampoo along with fabric and acrylic colours, drawing books.

Vidya Phadake, the director of the organization explained their daily schedule etc. Organization has made resources available to make organdy flowers, Diwali lamps, rakhis, greeting cards, envelopes and rangoli to make the gifted girls independent.

‘To make the gifted girls independent’ is the main aim of the organization.

Teachers and students were amazed and inspired by the devotion and commitment of the organization.Vijaya Bachhav, the student of Rasbihari International School thanked Phadke for her valuable information on behalf of the school.

Teachers Manjusha Vishwekar and Rupali Kulkarni accompanied with the students.