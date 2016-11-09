Four illegal religious structures demolished in New Nashik

Nashik: The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) administration yesterday pulled down four illegal religious places in Ambad link road area, New Nashik division, which had encroached on roads, as part of a demolition drive.

The squad removed two structures after worshipping them, whereas citizens themselves removed the idols from other two structures.

Following this action, citizens gathered at a place and expressed their strong disappointment against this.

Meanwhile, the NMC administration is set to remove 9 illegal structures in Satpur area today (Nov. 9).

As per declarations earlier, the anti-encroachment squad took first action at 9.30 am. As it prepared to remove an illegal structure situated along the road in Keval Park area, citizens voluntarily removed the idol from inside.

Following this, the squad went to the other religious structure. The municipal employees performed pooja there and razed it thereafter.

The employees removed a religious structure in Jadhav Sankul area next, after offering prayers.

The local residents in Chunchale Shivar sought a day’s period to remove the illegal religious structure there, but as the administration refused, they voluntarily removed the idol.

These were part of 84 unauthorised religious places which are to be pulled down in the coming days in the first phase.

The NMC had, after a survey, identified 316 religious places in the city as illegal and they are to be demolished in phases.