Municipal elections: Decision about alliance within eight days: Aher

Nashik : The political climate is heating up due to upcoming municipal elections and all parties have started their preparations for this. Alliance between Congress and Nationalist Congress Party is likely to take place and

Congress has started its preparations for upcoming municipal elections. Considering less effect of party in some wards and it is difficult to give four candidates in a ward, there is possibility of alliance between Congress and NCP. Most corporators and office bearers at local level are positive for this, but it will be finalised at high level.

District in-charge Dr. Ulhas Patil, Bhai Jagtap and opposition leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil will arrive in Nashik in next eight days. After knowing the opinions of corporators and office bearers, the decision about alliance will be taken. If there is the alliance, discussions over seat sharing will be held between coordination committee in both parties, informed

The number of aspirants who want to contest election as Congress party candidates is high, party has sought applications from the aspirants. These applications will go to the district executive body from city executive body and will go to the regional executive body thereafter. The regional executive body will take

The regional executive body will take final decision over this, Aher informed further. Former Minister Shobha Bachhav, Dr. Hemlata Patil, corporator Shahu Khaire, Babloo Khaire and Hanif Basheer were also present.