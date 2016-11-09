Stock of illegal firecrackers seized

Nashik: The police conducted a raid at a godown in St. Thomas church area, Shalimar and seized stock of firecrackers which were stored illegally there.

A case has been registered at Bhadrakali police station against Qaid Johar Inayat Hussain (resident of Wavre Lane) in connection with this.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted the raid at the godown in Asian Ali Chambers in Shalimar area and seized the firecrackers worth Rs. 1.02 lakh from there.

No preventive measures had been taken there to avert possible danger. Police Naik Pagare is investigating into the case.