Rise in dengue patients in the city

Nashik: 53 patients showing dengue like symptoms have been admitted to municipal hospitals, the district civil hospital and various private hospitals in last seven days. 16 patients were found positive. With

16 patients were found positive. With this it is clear that measures being taken by Nashik Municipal Corporation are inadequate.

The record break number of patients showing dengue like symptoms and dengue patient have found in the city. The NMC health department is worried over this. This is the result of

The NMC health department is worried over this. This is the result of rise in mosquito breeding and negligence in insecticide spraying and fogging.

Taking note of this, the health department along with NMC had undertaken the drive to create awareness and to take preventive measures. Thereafter NMC had conducted another drive

Thereafter NMC had conducted another drive divisionwise to take measures against the dengue and infectious diseases. Though it is working to tackle dengue menace, it is rising.

Though it is working to tackle dengue menace, it is rising.

Last month, 398 patients showing the dengue like symptoms were found. It had come to light that 135 patients were positive in NMC area. It has come to light now that 16 patients were positive during the period from November 1 to 7. 53 patients were treated for showing the

It has come to light now that 16 patients were positive during the period from November 1 to 7. 53 patients were treated for showing the dengue like symptoms. It has come to light that the measures being taken by the health department are inadequate.

It has come to light that the measures being taken by the health department are inadequate.

Many had succumbed to swine flu and dengue in last 3-4 years. Nashikites are suffering from various infectious diseases.

The new contractor has started pest control work in the city, but employees have not seen spraying insecticides and doing fogging in most parts of the city. The contractor company is breaching rules and conditions in

The contractor company is breaching rules and conditions in new contract term. The number of mosquitos has increased due to this.

Despite this, the health department is neglecting this and Nashikites are suffering from its consequences.