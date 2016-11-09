Meet by NCP youth wing tomorrow

Panchavati : On the backdrop of upcoming municipal elections, Nationalist Congress Party youth wing will conduct a meeting tomorrow at 11 am, informed city chief Ambadas Khaire.

National president of the party Sharad Pawar had stated that priority would be given to youths for civic elections to local bodies.

As a result, many youths are coming forward from the city to contest the municipal elections. The NCP youth wing has organised this meeting to assess the capable candidates wardwise.

Organisation of various social projects and other programmes on December 12 to mark birthday of Sharad Pawar will also be discussed, he informed further.