Division gets Rs 6 cr for Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan

Nashik: The state government has undertaken the ambitious Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan. Many important works were done in Nashik division under this. Good effects of these works were seen during monsoon. Out of the total fund which will

Out of the total fund which will required to do 837 works, the state government has transferred an amount of Rs. 6.18 crore to the divisional commissionerate.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had decided to conduct Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan to deal with frequent drought conditions in the state. Under this, priority was given to make available water for stable farming and for drinking purpose. There is above 80% water stock in 855 villages where works done under Jalyukt

There is above 80% water stock in 855 villages where works done under Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan in first phase.

837 works being conducted now in Nashik, Ahmednagar, Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Dhule districts in the division.

Rs. 1.5 crore from the fund has been kept for campaigning work and Rs. 3.5 crore has been kept for other things.

Instructions have been issued to spend the distributed fund on cement nullah check water dam, strengthening of drinking water sources, repairing, works related to well, removal of silt and other works.

Provide fund to spend on diesel for removal of the silt with the help of government and private machineries (JCB, Poklane) at those spots where people’s participation will not be got and give fund prioritywise for works related to various water sources, instructed the government.