Swimming competition concludes

Nashik Road: The state level school swimming competition, organised jointly by district sports officer and district sports council concluded recently.

The competition was organised at Jijau swimming pool. Mayor Ashok Murtadak had inaugurated this competition, whereas it was concluded in presence of prominent personalities.

Girls and boys under 14, 17 and 19 age group took part in this four-day competition. As many as 1200 players from 9 divisions participated in it.

Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Singal, ACP Mohan Thakur, senior police inspector Ashok Bhagat, R N Vipat, Vinay Marathe, Manoj Erande and others were present.