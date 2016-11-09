Police Commissioner conducts meet of PSIs

Nashik : Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal conducted a joint meeting of police sub-inspectors in all police stations and in the city commissionerate and took review of their functioning. In addition, he gave information about minute details in this field and taught some lessons to them.

The meeting took place in the city police commissionerate on Monday afternoon. The meeting was organised to increase coordination between police officials and personnel, informed the police administration. The Police Commissioner took information about every PSI and got information about the crime cases they are handling and reviewed the progress in it. He also got information about the difficulties they face.

While providing his guidance to the PSIs, Dr. Singal stated that it is necessary to have good coordination among officials and police personnel and for this cordial atmosphere is needed. When

official takes roll call, everyone should take part in the discussions. It is essential to have information about all criminals in the area. Study their modus operandi. It can be useful any time, he said.

“Focus your concentration on schools-colleges. Keep minute attention to every happening in the police station. While attending night shift duty, there is no possibility of mistake if one does his/her duty with planning. Criminals get active during

We should remain alert as police personnel.

The responsibility of woman PSI is huge and their participation is important. Keep in touch with citizens. This will help in increasing number of Police Mitras and take their help during

investigation," Dr. Singal added and said, "While giving information about our good work to colleagues, use the information they have. If one work unitedly, investigation can be done speedily."

DCP Vijay Patil, Shrikant Dhivre, Laxmikant Patil and other senior officials were present on dais. As many as 60 PSIs were present for the meeting.