Nashik : Nashik team played well to bag bronze medal (Cadet Girls Event) in 47th Inter District and 78th Maharashtra State Table Tennis Championship held in Pune at Balewadi Sports Complex.

Tanisha Kotecha from Wisdom High International School was part of the district team which performed brilliantly to finish with bronze medal. She was coached by Harshal Pawar, who is table tennis coach at Wisdom High International School (ICSE/CIE/Jr.College).