Common Review Mission inspects health centres in the district

Nashik : The Common Review Mission of the central government which arrived in the district to review national health schemes visited various government health centres in Peth, Dindori, Malegaon and Chandwad talukas in the district and inspected them.

The health department of the central government has made available services and fund on large scale for various health schemes in government hospitals.

The Common Review Mission is inspecting these schemes and usage of the fund. Nagpur and Nashik districts have been selected for this.

Two groups of 16-member Mission have arrived in the state from last Monday. One group out of these is inspecting central health services in Nashik district.

Accordingly 8-member group toured four talukas in the district, whereas another group inspected Malegaon sub-district hospital and Chandwad hospital.

The other group inspected Dindori and Peth health centres. The nurse department in the district civil hospital was inspected late in the evening on Monday.

After conducting the meeting on Sunday in the district collectorate, the Mission had inspected the district hospital in the afternoon.

It had also inspected super speciality hospital late in the night. The Mission will inspect remaining sub-district hospitals and health centres in the district within two days.

Dr. Megha Khobragade, Dr. S N Sharma, Dr. N Mayuri, Dr. Neeta Rao, Dr. Satya Linka, Dr. Kirti Aiyyangar and Dr. Vedika Vajpayee are part of the Mission.

Assistant Commissioner (rural development) Dr. Basap Gupta is president of the Mission.