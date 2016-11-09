Jagruti Yatra to arrive at Guru Gobind Singh Foundation today

Nashik: Jagruti Yatra dedicated to the 350th anniversary of 10th Sikh Guru Shri Gobind Singhji will be reaching Nashik today (Nov 9) at 4 pm. The Jagruti Yatra in form of Nagar Kirtan will traverse from

The Jagruti Yatra in form of Nagar Kirtan will traverse from Gurdawara Guru Nanak Darbar Singhada Talao (5.00 pm) – Mumbai Naka – Indira Nagar – Wadala – Pathardi Road and will reach at Guru Gobind Singh Foundation at 8.30 pm followed by darshan of Shri Palki Sahib, Kirtan and Guru Ka Langar for all devotees.

On 10th November, the Jagruti Yatra will start at 10 am from Guru Gobind Singh Foundation and will traverse through Dwarka and will reach Adgaon Naka, Panchavati at 11.00 am. Sangat will bid adieu to Jagruti Yatra from Adgaon Naka, Panchvati at 11.30 am. All Sikh

All Sikh sangat of Nashik is appealed to participate in Jagruti Yatra and Nagar Kirtan today and tomorrow.

Parkash Purav, the birth day of first Sikh Guru Guru Nanak Devji will be celebrated on 14th November throughout India. Born in Talwandi (now in Pakistan) in 1469, Guru Nanak Devji is hailed as one of the greatest religious innovator of all time. He is

He is founder of Sikhism and first of the Ten Gurus of Sikhs. Guru Nanak is also known as Satgur Nanak, Baba Nanak, Nanak Shah, Faquir,Bhagat Nanak and Nanak Kaloder by people from different religions and cults.

Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is one of the most revered day observed by the Sikh community across the globe to glorify the tenets of Sikhism.

It commemorates the birth of Guru Nanak Devji, the first Sikh Guru, which falls on Kartik Purnamashi i.e full moon day in the month of kartik.

In literal sense Gurpurab means “Festival Of Gurus”. The Sikh devotees all over the world celebrate this historic day with great fervour, collective spirit and effort, spreading the message of morality,hard work and truth inherent in the preachings of Guru Nanak Devji. Owing to the fact that Guru Nanak Devji enlighted the world with his profound teachings, the day is also celebrated as “Prakash Ustav”.