Who will maintain sanctity of river Godavari?

Nashik : Nashik is among those four cities where air pollution has increased. It is becoming highly polluted city instead of its earlier identity as clean and beautiful city.

In addition, Godavari bed has become a highly polluted spot.

The air pollution in the city has increased due to traffic jams at central areas in the city and rising number of vehicles. CBS Chowk has become a dangerous spot considering the air pollution.

In addition, air pollution level in Dwarka Chowk and other market areas has also increased.

The water pollution in the city has been increased in last some months. The issue of Godavari pollution has come to the fore again due to piles of garbage at various places and release of drainage water into the river.

As devotees dump nirmalya into Godavari after rituals, there is increase in pollution level. Waste is lying on both sides at Godaghat from Ramkund to Ram Setu bridge.

Following Chhat Puja on Sunday, sugarcane pieces, rotten fruits, clothes and plastic carry bags were lying everywhere at Godaghat.

It looked like a dumping ground. As plastic carry bags and flowers were put into Ramkund, Gandhi Kund and other kunds, foul smell was emnating in the area.