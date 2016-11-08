Dr. Prakash Amte to be honoured with D.Litt degree by MUHS

Nashik: A proposal to honour senior social worker Dr. Prakash Muralidhar Amte with the Doctor of Literature degree was passed in a senate meeting of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, yesterday. As per a suggestion of

As per a suggestion of Pro Chancellor of the University and Health Education Minister Girish Mahajan, the proposal to award D. Litt to Dr. Amte was tabled before senate after it was approved by the office of the Vice Chancellor and management council, informed Vice Chancellor of MUHS Dr. Dilip Mhaisekar.

The third meeting of the MUHS senate was organised at the university headquarters. Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Mohan Khamgaonkar and Pro Registrar Dr. Kalidas Chavan were present for the meeting which was chaired by Dr. Mhaisekar.

Informing more about this Dr. Mhaisekar said that MUHS will award D.Litt to social worker Dr. Amte who is doing health related social work. His wife Dr. Mandakini Amte will also be honoured, he informed.

Dr. Mhaisekar stated that Dr. Amte couple are serving the tribals in the very remote Hemalkasa area in Gadchiroli district. By providing medical service to deprived people there, they have done remarkable work in the fields of

The couple have done comprehensive work through Lok Biradari Project formed by them to remove superstition among the tribals and have devoted their entire life for this. The note of this work by them has been taken at

Pro Registrar Dr. Kalidas Chavan informed that MUHS has earlier awarded D.Litt to Padmabhushan Dr. H L Hiranandani in 2007, Dr. Anil Kohli in 2008 and Dr. Cyrus Poonawala in 2015.

Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Khamgaonkar was welcomed by senate members. MLA Dr. Jaiprakash Mundada, Dr. Dnyaneshwar Chinte, Dr. P M Jadhav, Dr. Swapnil Torne and others were present for the meeting.