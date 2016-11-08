Temperature in Nashik drops to 10.2 degree Celsius

Nashik: The mercury has dropped by 10 degree Celsius in the district over the last eight days. The level of humidity too has gone up.

As a result, the temperature in the city dropped to 10.2 degree Celsius yesterday. This weather is just perfect for the Rabbi crop.

Nashikites had witnessed a bout of cold last Wednesday with the temperature at that time falling to 10.5 degree Celsius.

The temperature on Sunday was 11.2 degree Celsius. It has been hovering around 10 degree Celsius to 15 degree Celsius since last eight days.

Following the increase in cold, citizens can increasingly be seen wrapped in warm clothing. Last year the lowest temperature recorded in the city was 4.5 degree Celsius.