Sensex rebounds 185 pts as Clinton’s prospects revive

Mumbai : Sensex staged a strong comeback to end with a gain of nearly 185 points, reversing its five-session losing run and tracking rebound in global market yesterday after prospects of Hillary Clinton brightened in the US presidential race following an FBI reprieve.

Moreover, covering-up by speculators, who had been creating short positions, too gave equities a push.

After a gap-up opening at 27,552.27 points, the Sensex advanced to hit a high of 27,591.15.

However, due to profit-booking towards the close, it touched a low of 27,398.72 before settling 184.84 points or 0.68 per cent higher at 27,458.99.

The 30-scrip gauge had lost 667.36 points in the previous five sessions on sustained foreign fund outflows. sentiment got a lift largley in tandem with Global market saw a recovery yesterday after the FBI said market-favourite Hillary Clinton would not face criminal charges over her use of private email service, easing worries amongst investors.

The NSE Nifty after reclaiming the 8,500-point mark, touched a high of 8,535.85 and finally settled at 8,497.05, showing a hefty gain of 63.30 points, or 0.75 per cent. Buying activity was so strong that all sectoral indices, except capital goods, ended in the green, rising by up to l.94 per cent.

Tracking overall trends, the broader markets were also in better shape with the small-cap surging 1.19 per cent and the mid-cap index rising 0.59 per cent.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 343.30 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.