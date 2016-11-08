Car towing restarts in the city

Nashik: The car towing which had been stopped following arguments between vehicle owners and employees of the contractor, has been restarted from Saturday.

As cars are being towed with the help of state-of-the-art crane and equipment, police will not listen to any complaints by the vehicle owners, the police administration has made it clear.

Considering traffic problems and disruption of traffic in the city, police administration had started to take action against vehicles which were parked illegally ten months back.

The then Police Commissioner S Jagannathan had decided to start towing away the illegally parked vehicles.

The tender was issued online and contract of this work was given thereafter. The contractor started to tow two-wheelers and four-wheelers from February 10.

As there was no parking arrangement at many places in the city, citizens opposed it.

As there was carelessness while towing costly four-wheelers, they were getting damaged. As a result, there were arguments between employees of the contractor and citizens.

Arguments among vehicle owners, employees of the contractor and traffic police over compensation were also rampant.

Considering the opposition, the police comissionerate had issued instructions to the contractor.

As it was decided not to tow cars until modernisation of the system, car towing was stopped within some days, but two-wheeler lifting continued.

Citizens were also complaining that the police were discriminating between the rich and the poor while taking action against vehicles.

But with towing being stopped, car owners were parking their cars indiscriminately. Police administration had tried to take action against this with 45 jammers, but it failed.

Following the instructions, the contractor has procured new cranes to tow the four-wheelers safely. With this, car towing has been restarted in the city.