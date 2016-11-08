Eicher truck gutted at Sinnar

Sinnar: An Eicher truck which was parked on Devi temple road outside Sinnar village was gutted in a sudden fire in it. This incident took place around 5.45 pm on Sunday (Nov. 6). The cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

This incident took place around 5.45 pm on Sunday (Nov. 6). The cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

The truck (MH 15 CK 1493) laden with thermocol was parked by its driver around 5.30 pm. It caught fire suddenly and got engulfed in the blaze due to the thermocol. After noticing the fire, a youth named Amol Anil Borhade climbed the roof of his residence and started

After noticing the fire, a youth named Amol Anil Borhade climbed the roof of his residence and started electric pump. He tried to douse the fire with the help of water from overhead tank at his residence.

Businessmen in the area Mukund Sarda, Kalidas Karpe, Sanjay Barve, Kiran Gojre and others also provided their help in dousing the fire. The fire tender of the Municipal Corporation arrived at the spot late due to

The fire tender of the Municipal Corporation arrived at the spot late due to weekly bazaar, but the truck was gutted by then.