Yoga is way of life: Lenkar

Nashik: “To keep oneself fit , everyone must practise yoga. Yoga is a way of life,” thus expressed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena corporator Sandip Lenkar.

Bhumipujan and inauguration of yoga class was done on Sunday by Lenkar at senior citizen’s hall, Bhabhanagar. Yoga guru Jaywant Patil compered the programme.

Mahesh Lokhande, Bala Gite and Hemant Gavali coordinated the programme. Ramesh Joshi, Nivrutti Gholap, Sugandhi, Khisti, Shankar Samsher, Ramlal Dadel, Rakesh Hirve, Vivek Donde and Malhar Pawar were present. Vote of thanks was proposed by Dr. Sandip Bhanose.