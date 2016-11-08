Vigilance Awareness Week observed at HAL

Ojhar: The Vigilance Awareness Week for the year 2016 was observed at HAL (Nashik Division) from 31st October, 2016 to 5th November, 2016.

The valedictory function was held on Saturday. Arun Dhavale, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Nashik was the chief guest of the function.

A B Gharad, GM (AMD); Suryakant Naubad, Offg GM (AOD) and Appasaheb Malagaundanawar, AGM (AURDC) were the guests of honour.

The valedictory speech was delivered by Additional General Manager (Business Development & New Project) and Chairman of Steering Committee R P Chakraborty.

In his key note address, the chief guest Dhavale stated that, “Eradication of corruption is the need of today.

The virus of corruption has spread into all the spheres of our day to day life. The youngsters have to face new challenges to meet these challenges. We should utilize their advanced knowledge.”

Finally he appealed to all in the audience to take self-initiative for eradication of corruption. The winners of various competitions were felicitated by the chief guest and guests of honour.