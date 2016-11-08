Bhoomipujan of sports complex held

Nashik Road: The bhoomipujan (land worship) of Jai Bhavani sports complex was performed by Savitribai Sahane. MLA Balasaheb Sanap presided over the programme. State General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party Laxman Savji,

MLA Sanap on the occasion stated that sports lovers in the area should take benefit of this sports complex. Nullahs along Jai Bhavani road will be closed.

Rs. 2 crore for a sports complex on Shikharewadi ground, Rs. 1 crore to construct Vrindavan garden at Jail Road and various development works have been done under reformation of dalit colonies with funds from the Thakkar Bappa Yojana. Some works are going on, whereas some will begin soon, he informed.

State government has provided funds for construction of a courthouse and the work will be started soon. Gyms and community welfare halls were constructed from MLA fund. Aid was provided to 465 poor people from Chief Minister’s fund for their surgeries, MLA

Savji said that Nashik is known for its good weather. One should make Nashik pollution free to keep its name in future. Citizens should provide their cooperation to elect cultured and highly qualified members in Nashik Municipal Corporation, he urged.

Corporator Adv. Komal Mehroliya made the introductory speech, whereas former corporator Pratap Mehroliya compered the programme and welcomed the guests. Adv. Shivaji Sahane proposed the vote of thanks.

The programme was organised by Deshmukh, Santosh Badade, Mangala Bhandari and others.