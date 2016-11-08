Constitutional values should be preserved

Nashik: “India is the largest democratic country in the world. The country is functioning today on the basis of the constitution prepared by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Our constitution is one of the best constitutions in the world. Principles, fundamental rights and duties in it are inspiring for our society. If these values are preserved, casteism will end and the country will develop,” stated Shyam Gaikwad.

Our constitution is one of the best constitutions in the world. Principles, fundamental rights and duties in it are inspiring for our society. If these values are preserved, casteism will end and the country will develop,” stated Shyam Gaikwad.

If these values are preserved, casteism will end and the country will develop,” stated Shyam Gaikwad.

Republican Party of India (secular) had organised the ‘Samvidhan Sanman’ conference at Parshuram Saykhedkar auditorium. Gaikwad was speaking during the conference. The leader of Agri community Rajaram Patil, Chandraprakash Deglurkar, senior dramatist Suresh Raghav,

Gaikwad was speaking during the conference. The leader of Agri community Rajaram Patil, Chandraprakash Deglurkar, senior dramatist Suresh Raghav, Dr. Girish Latke, retired SP Sanjay Apranti, vice president of Shramik Sangh Mahadev Khude and organiser Vijay Bagul were present on dais.

While speaking about Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and the constitution, Gaikwad said that constitution of India has helped to unite the community. Though there are various castes and religions in our society, India has created its identity at

Though there are various castes and religions in our society, India has created its identity at global level. Considering this, there is a need to preserve the constitution and proper implementation of the values in it, but current government is trying to create two factions in the society with a political motive, he alleged.

Those who were present on the occasion also expressed their views on various subjects. Nikita More compered the conference and proposed the vote of thanks.